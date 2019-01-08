App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Here is a list of top 10 short-term trading ideas by experts which could give 3-12% return in the next one month.

Rakesh Patil
On Monday, benchmark indices bounced back after BSE Sensex ended 1 percent lower in the week ended January 4, as it broke below its crucial support at 36,000, while Nifty also fell 1.2 percent. Here is a list of top 10 short-term trading ideas by experts which could give 3-12 percent return in the next one month:
Analyst: Dinesh Rohira | Escorts | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 759 | Stoploss: Rs 680 | Upside: 5 percent
Analyst: Dinesh Rohira | Hindalco Industries | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 201 | Stoploss: Rs 228 | Downside: 4 percent
Analyst: Dinesh Rohira | Jindal Steel &amp; Power | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 142 | Stoploss: Rs. 155 | Downside: 6 percent
Analyst: Mazhar Mohammad | Vedanta | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 203 | Stoploss: Rs 183 | Upside 5 percent
Analyst: Mazhar Mohammad | Bharti Infratel | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 320 | Stoploss: Rs 270 | Return 12 percent
Analyst: Mazhar Mohammad | Bajaj Auto | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,830 | Stoploss: Rs 2,690 | Return 3 percent
Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | DCB Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 194 | Stoploss: Rs 158 | Return 12 percent
Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | Kajaria Ceramics | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 550 | Stoploss: Rs 480 | Return 8 percent
Brokerage: Karvy Stock Broking | Apollo Hospitals | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1355 | Stoploss: Rs 1220 | Return 5 percent
Brokerage: Karvy Stock Broking | Container Corporation of India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 700 | Stoploss: Rs 658 | Return 3 percent
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 07:49 am

