Escorts tumbles 6% despite strong Q3 numbers; Credit Suisse raises target

Share price of Escorts slipped 6.5 percent intraday Tuesday despite company reported strong numbers for the Sept-Dec 2018 quarter.

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating and raised target to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,050 per share.

According to brokerage, both construction equipment and railways continue with strong financial performance. It continue to prefer Escorts as top midcap pick.

The company has reported 52.3 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 140.1 crore against Rs 92 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 37.4 percent at Rs 1,655.1 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 38 percent at Rs 200.5 crore, while margin was at 12.1 percent.

At 11:26 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 638.90, down Rs 35.25, or 5.23 percent on the BSE.