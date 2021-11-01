MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Escorts touches 52-week high on robust October sales numbers

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in October 2021 sold 462 machines against 399 sold in October 2020

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Escorts share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,650, up 5 percent, in the early morning trade on November 1 after the company reported its monthly sales numbers.

Escorts Agri Machinery products segment (EAM) in October 2021 sold 13,514 tractors as against 13,664 tractors sold in October 2020, a drop of 1.1 percent year-on-year and growth of 53.3 percent on month-on-month basis, the company said in its release.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2021 was at 12,749 as against 13,180 tractors in October 2020.

Export tractor sales in October 2021 was at 764 against 484 tractors sold in October 2020, registering a growth of 58.1 percent.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

escorts

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in October 2021 sold 462 machines against 399 sold in October 2020 registering a growth of 15.8 percent year-on-year and growth of 15.5 percent on month-on-month basis.

At 09:20 hrs, Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,592.90, up Rs 22.60, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts
first published: Nov 1, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.