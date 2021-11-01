Escorts touches 52-week high on robust October sales numbers

Representative image

Escorts share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,650, up 5 percent, in the early morning trade on November 1 after the company reported its monthly sales numbers.

Escorts Agri Machinery products segment (EAM) in October 2021 sold 13,514 tractors as against 13,664 tractors sold in October 2020, a drop of 1.1 percent year-on-year and growth of 53.3 percent on month-on-month basis, the company said in its release.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2021 was at 12,749 as against 13,180 tractors in October 2020.

Export tractor sales in October 2021 was at 764 against 484 tractors sold in October 2020, registering a growth of 58.1 percent.

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in October 2021 sold 462 machines against 399 sold in October 2020 registering a growth of 15.8 percent year-on-year and growth of 15.5 percent on month-on-month basis.

At 09:20 hrs, Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,592.90, up Rs 22.60, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.