PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts shares fall 3% despite robust November sales

Domestic tractor sales in November was at 9,662 tractors registering a growth of 30.9 percent against 7,379 tractors in November 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Escorts share price fell nearly 3 percent in early trade on December 1 despite better-than-expected sales for the month of November 2020.

Escorts' agri machinery segment (EAM) in November 2020 sold 10,165 tractors, highest ever November sales and registering a growth of 33 percent against 7,642 tractors sold in November 2019, company said in the release.

Domestic tractor sales in November was at 9,662 tractors registering a growth of 30.9 percent against 7,379 tractors in November 2019.

Close

The dealer and depot stocks continue to be low. Stock correction in the coming months would continue to push the industry upwards, supported by healthy water reservoir levels and a good harvest, it added.

The supply chain still is volatile but should improve going forward. We have taken a price increase this month to pass on the inflation in the commodity prices, it further said.

It's export tractor sales in November 2020 was at 503 tractors against 263 tractors exported in November 2019, registering a growth of 91.3 percent.

escorts

At 09:27 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,369.00, down Rs 34.85, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.