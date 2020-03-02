Escorts share price rises 6% after strong sales numbers

Escorts share price rose over 6 percent in the early trade on March 2 after the company reported better numbers for the month of February 2020.

The company's Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in February 2020 sold 8,601 tractors against 7,240 tractors sold in February 2019, a growth of 18.8 percent.

In the domestic market, the company's tractor sales were at 8,049 tractors registering a growth of 16.3 percent against 6,918 tractors, YoY.

On the export front, the company sold 552 tractors, up 71.4 percent against 322 tractors sold in February 2019.

At 09:17 hrs, Escorts was quoting at Rs 817.65, up Rs 37.55, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.