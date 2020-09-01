172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|escorts-share-price-jumps-4-after-robust-august-sales-5783421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts share price jumps 4% after robust August sales

The market sentiment continues to be highly positive with good monsoon and better kharif sowing and the company is optimistic about the coming festival season, Escorts has said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Escorts share price jumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on September 1 after the company reported strong auto sales for the month of August.

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) reported an 80 percent growth in tractor sales during the month. Domestic sales jumped 79.4 percent to 6,750 units against 3,763 units in July, while exports rose 90.4 percent to 518 units from 272 units in the previous month.

The company said this is its highest ever sales in the month of August. "The market sentiment continues to be highly positive with good monsoons, better Kharif sowing, crop prices holding up well, and a good supply of retail finance. We remain optimistic for the coming festive months", the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock, which has risen more than 131 percent in the last year, was trading at Rs 1,140.00, up Rs 52.95, or 4.87 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,153.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,100.

"The supply-side situation improved significantly as compared to last month. We are currently operating close to peak capacity now. In August 2020, we could build some inventory both at dealers and depots, which since the last few months was at very low levels," according to the company statement.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 10:43 am

