Escorts rises 2% on 52% jump in February tractors sales numbers

Shares of tractor maker Escorts rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as the company has posted strong volume growth in the month of February 2018.

The company's agri machinery segment sales grow by 52.2 percent at 6462 tractors against 4247 tractors in February 2017.

Domestic sales for the month of February 2018 at 6295 tractors up by 53.4 percent as against 4104 tractors in February 2017. While on the export front, the company sold 167 tractors against 143 tractors, up by 16.8 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 921.90 and 52-week low Rs 446 on 07 February, 2018 and 01 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.48 percent below its 52-week high and 101.57 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:40 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 900.30, up Rs 9.40, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil