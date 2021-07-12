Escorts Q1 PAT seen up 59.8% YoY to Rs. 145 cr: ICICI Direct

Escorts-1

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs. 145 crore up 59.8% year-on-year (down 45.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 52.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,621 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 54.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 46.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 185 crore.

