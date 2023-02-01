English
    Escorts Kubota rises 16.5% YoY on strong tractor sales data in January

    Escorts Kubota in an exchange filing said domestic tractor sales rose 22.2 percent YoY

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    Escorts Kubota said its agri-machinery business – which refers to tractors and other farm equipment – sold 6,649 tractors in January 2023 (File Representative Image)

     
     
    Shares of tractor maker Escorts Kubota rose about a percent at open on February 1 as the company posted strong sales growth numbers for January 2023, raising hopes that rural income is improving.

    Escorts Kubota said its agri-machinery business – which refers to tractors and other farm equipment – sold 6,649 tractors in January 2023, registering a growth of 16.5 percent as against 5,707 tractors sold in January 2022.

    As of 9.20 am, the stock rose 1.46 percent to Rs 2,120 on BSE.

    The company in an exchange filing said domestic tractor sales in January 2023 were at 6,235 tractors registering a growth of 22.2 percent as against 5,103 tractors sold in January 2022.