App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts hits 52-week low on poor tractor sales; share down 4%

The company's export rose 179.5 percent at 355 tractors versus 127 tractors sold in July 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Escorts touched its 52-week low of Rs 452.70, falling nearly 4 percent in early trade on August 1 on the back of poor sales in the month of July 2019.

The company's Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in July 2019 sold 4,860 tractors against 5,610 tractors sold in July 2018.

In the domestic market, the tractor sales were down 17 percent in the month gone by at 4,505 against 5,483 tractors in July 2018.

Close

However, the company's export rose 179.5 percent at 355 tractors versus 127 tractors sold in July 2018.

At 0932 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 463.65, down Rs 6.35, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Auto #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.