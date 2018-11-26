App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Esab India rises 9% on 900% interim dividend

The said interim dividend would be paid to the equity shareholders on December 17, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Esab India added 9.5 percent intraday Monday as company declared an interim dividend of 900 percent.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on November 23 declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share of Rs 10 each (900 percent) for the year ended March 31, 2019 resulting in an outflow of Rs 1,67,01,39,048/- (including dividend tax thereon).

The said interim dividend would be paid to the equity shareholders on December 17, 2018.

At 10:34 hrs Esab India was quoting at Rs 935.15, up Rs 59.05, or 6.74 percent on the BSE.

The company’s September quarter net profit was at Rs 14.29 crore against Rs 9.29 crore in a year ago period.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 979.95 and 52-week low Rs 578.60 on 04 January, 2018 and 06 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.18 percent below its 52-week high and 62.29 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:51 am

