you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eros International Media surges 17% on strong show in March quarter

EBITDA or operating profit was up 130 percent at Rs 90 crore and margin was up at 37 percent.

Moneycontrol News
Film and music producer Eros Inetrnational
Film and music producer Eros Inetrnational
 
 
Shares of Eros International Media surged more than 17 percent intraday Thursday on the back of robust fourth quarter earnings.

The company has registered 85 percent growth in its Q4 net profit at Rs 58.69 crore against Rs 31.67 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operation was up 29 percent at Rs 233.77 crore from Rs 180.62 core.

EBITDA or operating profit was up 130 percent at Rs 90 crore and margin was up at 37 percent.

Sunil Lulla, Executive Vice Chairman & MD of Eros International Media said, "As the dynamics of the country change with connectivity at the core of distribution we are uniquely positioned to leverage these trends with content being the key driving force. Our strategy of a content driven approach reflected in a robust green lighting process enables us to de-risk our model.”

At 12:34 hrs Eros International Media was quoting at Rs 135.20, up Rs 15.65, or 13.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

