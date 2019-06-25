App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eris Lifesciences gains 5% as board to consider buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 798.80 and 52-week low Rs 475 on 27 August, 2018 and 19 June, 2019, respectively.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences gained more than 5 percent in the early trade on June 25 as company board is going to consider buy back of shares.

The board of directors will consider a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each at its meeting scheduled to be held on July 3, 2019.

The trading window of the company shall remain closed from June 25, 2019 to July 5, 2019 (Both Days Inclusive).

At 09:25 hrs Eris Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 525.30, up Rs 13, or 2.54 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 34.24 percent below its 52-week high and 10.59 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 09:30 am

