Eris Lifesciences falls as margins contract; derma brands' acquisition fails to cheer Street

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

Eris Lifesciences announced acquisition of nine dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma for Rs 340 crore. The brands include Onabet, Halobate, Sorvate, and Demelan for India and Nepal.

For Q3 FY23, Eris Lifesciences posted 1.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 101.8 crore. Revenue from operations grew 27.4 percent YoY to Rs 432 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 12.7 percent to Rs 137 crore.

Shares of drug maker Eris Lifesciences fell nearly 2 percent on January 18 after the company's operating margins declined to 32.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter from 36.6 percent in Q3 FY22.

The company's acquisition of nine dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma for Rs 340 crore also failed to cheer the Street. The brands include Onabet, Halobate, Sorvate, and Demelan for India and Nepal.

At 2 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 638.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, lower by 2.04 percent. The stock is down 13 percent in the past one year.

For Q3 FY23, the company posted 1.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 101.8 crore. Revenue from operations grew 27.4 percent YoY to Rs 432 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 12.7 percent to Rs 137 crore.

The management lowered revenue guidance from 30 percent to 25-26 percent YoY growth for FY23. EBITDA is seen growing 14-15 percent in the financial year, said the company.