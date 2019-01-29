App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 12:14 PM IST

Equitas Holdings falls 2% as board to consider scheme of arrangement on Feb 1

A board meeting is scheduled on February 01, 2019 to consider composite scheme of arrangement.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Equitas Holdings shed 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company board is going to consider a scheme of arrangement for listing of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 123.15 and an intraday low of Rs 114.40.

A draft composite scheme of arrangement to be entered between Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank and their respective shareholders is being placed for consideration of the board in its meeting scheduled on February 01, 2019.

At 12:06 hrs Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 115.25, down Rs 1.60, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.40 and 52-week low Rs 78.00 on 18 May, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.54 percent below its 52-week high and 47.76 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:14 pm

