    Engineers India shares gain 3% on Rs 472 crore order win from ONGC

    The share price rose 80 percent in the last one year.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    The total estimated order value is about Rs 472 crore

     
     
    Shares of Engineers India gained 3 percent in the early trade on June 13 after Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) awarded a project to the company.

    ONGC has awarded the project for replacement of 3 CSU off-gas compressors and 6 regeneration gas compressors, installation of CBD vessel at Uran Plant under EPC reimbursable basis (Open Book Estimate (OBE) mode) to Engineers India.

    The total estimated order value is about Rs 472 crore with a project completion schedule of about 40 months.

    At 09:38 am, Engineers India was quoting at Rs 112.90, up Rs 3.00, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 114.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 55.95 on 07 June, 2023 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 1.4 percent below its 52-week high and 101.79 percent above its 52-week low.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:46 am