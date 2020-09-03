172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|engineers-india-share-rises-3-on-order-from-gail-5791161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Engineers India share rises 3% on order from GAIL

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Engineers India share price rose over 3 percent in early trade on September 3 after the company received an order from Gail India.

Gail India has entrusted the project for the execution of PDH/PP project at Usar, Maharastra to the company.

The project involves setting up of PDH and PP plant at Usar and pipeline from Usar to Uran and storage facilities at Uran.

The estimated order value is Rs 448 crore with a total project completion schedule of 48 months.

At 09:17 hrs, Engineers India was quoting at Rs 68.00, up Rs 1.95, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:01 am

