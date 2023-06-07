Engineers India share price gains 4% on winning orders from JSPL, NALCO

The company bagged orders worth Rs 20.50 crore.

Engineers India share price added 4 percent in early trade on June 7 as the company bagged an orders from NALCO and JSPL.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) selected Engineers India (EIL) for providing consultancy services for the updation of a detailed project report (DPR) for Pottangi Bauxite mines for enhancing raw-ore production.

The contract value is Rs 5.05 crore and is to be completed in 10 months.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and Engineers India have signed a contract for the supply of basic engineering and detail engineering for direct reduced iron plant covering associated facilities at Angul, Orissa.

The contract value is Rs 15.50 crore and is to be completed in 20 months.

At 09:24 hrs Engineers India was quoting at Rs 113.65, up Rs 3.50, or 3.18 percent and touched a 52-week high of Rs 114.50.