172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|energy-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-9-5847771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil ended the week on weaker note tracking U.S. equities markets which were in a sell off mode for most part of the week along with strengthening dollar prices which kept the pressure on crude oil.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil ended the week on weaker note tracking U.S. equities markets which were in a sell off mode for most part of the week along with strengthening dollar prices which kept the pressure on crude oil. Furthermore, the demand picture is getting hindered by a surge in Covid cases, now seen in India, Europe, and the US while recent economic indicators suggest a long and difficult recovery from the pandemic and ultimately oil demand.


Outlook


Brent for December settled at its biggest discount (Contago) to yearahead futures since May. In recent days, some of the world’s biggest oil traders have chartered supertankers that could be used for floating storage or for transport.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.