Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Oil ended the week on weaker note tracking U.S. equities markets which were in a sell off mode for most part of the week along with strengthening dollar prices which kept the pressure on crude oil. Furthermore, the demand picture is getting hindered by a surge in Covid cases, now seen in India, Europe, and the US while recent economic indicators suggest a long and difficult recovery from the pandemic and ultimately oil demand.

Outlook

Brent for December settled at its biggest discount (Contago) to yearahead futures since May. In recent days, some of the world’s biggest oil traders have chartered supertankers that could be used for floating storage or for transport.

