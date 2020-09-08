172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|energy-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-8-5812851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil prices hit a rough patch last week, falling back in line with broader financial markets. Prices did try to inch higher, but experienced selling pressure at highs.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil prices hit a rough patch last week, falling back in line with broader financial markets. Prices did try to inch higher, but experienced selling pressure at highs. Crude prices lost more than 4% last week as the passing of Hurricane Laura returned the focus to an uncertain demand outlook amid the ongoing pandemic.


Outlook


Given the ongoing weakness indicators in the U.S., which is the world's largest oil consumer-, plans to increase production could send oil prices crater if OPEC+ isn’t careful.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal

