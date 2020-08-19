Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Crude prices continue to struggle to breakthrough and have been trading in a tight range with WTI and Brent remains in a narrow range, although their foothold in the $40s feels more solid than it has in the past. Prices got additional strength as the dollar index plunged below 94, a level not seen since June 2018. Although the futures contract is hovering near the high of its twomonth trading range, bullish traders are having a hard time extending the rally because of lingering demand concerns. Consequent to all this, the crude tide seemed to change, slightly. The world’s biggest oil-producing and oil-exporting company Saudi Aramco is optimistic about the pace of oil demand recovery in Asia as demand for crude oil in Asia has almost returned to the levels from before the pandemic.



Outlook

Crude oil situation looks more and more of compressed spring ready to shoot up despite the cautious demand recovery. At the same time, inflation in the USA, as well as in the whole world, has already reversed upward. US data surprised with a spike in the core price index (excluding food and energy). This is often a sign of healthy consumer demand. Multiple increases in oil prices often accompany periods of higher inflation, and markets may well be at the start of one of these periods.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.