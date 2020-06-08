App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil is currently bullish, and can go to levels of $43-45 but later markets can expect a slight pullback as there will be profit taking and seller pressure at this level to retest 36 level.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil prices continue to surge for yet another week with Brent prices hitting a important physiological level of $40 last week, as the OPEC+ extended the output cut for one month and demand slowly recovered and supply has been reduced significantly. However, prompting several US shale operators to scale back their production curtailment plans, while Mexico is now free to resume its efforts to boost output. OPEC+ on June 6 approved a one-month rollover of their now 9.6 million b/d production cut accord, brushing aside Mexico's defection from the pact and receiving pledges of improved compliance from Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan. The cuts originally 9.7 million b/d including Mexico had been scheduled to taper to 7.7 million b/d in July through the rest of the year.



Outlook


Oil is currently bullish, and can go to levels of $43-45 but later markets can expect a slight pullback as there will be profit taking and seller pressure at this level to retest 36 level. A monitoring committee led by OPEC+ kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia will meet June 18 and monthly thereafter through the end of the year to stay abreast of market developments and recommend any adjustments to the deal.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #energy #Motilal Oswal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city

COVID-19 impact | More people likely to take up larger homes in the periphery with focus on WFH

COVID-19 impact | More people likely to take up larger homes in the periphery with focus on WFH

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.