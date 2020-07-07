Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Crude oil prices remained on track for modest weekly gains as Investors weighed upbeat economic data against relentless new outbreaks of the virus including a sharp turnaround in China’s industrial profits alongside a rebound in U.S. Mfg activities and a drop in US crude inventories, eventually lifting up crude prices. U.S. payrolls figures fueled optimism of a modest recovery in U.S. even as Florida reported that infections and hospitalizations jumped most yet, and Houston had a surge in intensive-care patients.

Outlook

Market optimism looks a bit overstretched as the fragile U.S. economic rebound is at risk of being undone by the latest surge in new infections. The rise of Covid-19 cases in the US is of particular concern for the oil market given the country’s high oil consumption under normal circumstances, as this second wave could paralyze road fuel demand. In China, the authority’s response to the recent case resurgence in Beijing shows that re-imposing radical lockdown measures is still a viable option.

