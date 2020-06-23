Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Crude oil prices received an unusual catalyst from OPEC+ previous week with WTI touching levels of $40, rising 2.3% on Friday to close at the highest level since March 6, shrugging off concerns about rising coronavirus infections. The 9.6% increase for the week marks the seventh gain in the last eight weeks with three key ingredients making the market climb this week a drop in U.S. refined product inventories, OPEC compliance and falling crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, all contributed to the price strength.

Outlook

However, consumption still remains well below normal, down 23% YoY for the month.

