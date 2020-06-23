App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst to trigger the next major move and looking at the second wave triggers, markets will remain to the downside with WTI trading to the weak sides of levels of $36-35.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Crude oil prices received an unusual catalyst from OPEC+ previous week with WTI touching levels of $40, rising 2.3% on Friday to close at the highest level since March 6, shrugging off concerns about rising coronavirus infections. The 9.6% increase for the week marks the seventh gain in the last eight weeks with three key ingredients making the market climb this week a drop in U.S. refined product inventories, OPEC compliance and falling crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, all contributed to the price strength.


Outlook


However, consumption still remains well below normal, down 23% YoY for the month.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal

