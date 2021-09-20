Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Crude oil and Natural gas rallied headed for its fourth weekly gains amid tighter market conditions, led by Hurricane IDA disruption to crude oil and natural gas which triggered fresh buying in the market. For oil, along with this factor, the optimistic forecast by IEA-OPEC, a decline in U.S. crude oil inventories and pickup in vaccinations. The tropical Storm Nicholas spared U.S. production from further disruption that led to some ease in gains for the prices. The US Gulf of Mexico is gradually bringing back disrupted production as data shows that Gulf Coast crude oil exports are flowing again after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida took out 26 million barrels of offshore production. Restarts continued with about 28% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output offline.

Outlook

For oil, it looks like it will be difficult for prices to hold this altitude for long – especially as US production recovers in coming days and weeks. The Federal Reserve meeting will be the highlight for this week with Policy makers poised to start laying the groundwork for reducing monthly asset purchases when the Fed meets for two days from Tuesday, a bunch of data coming from the U.S. with mostly updates on the housing market.

