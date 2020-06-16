Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst to trigger the next major move and looking at the second wave triggers, markets will remain to the downside with WTI trading to the weak sides of levels of $36-35.
Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly
Crude prices ended the week on lower note, marking its first weekly fall since April as new U.S. coronavirus cases spiked, stoking fears of a second wave of the virus hitting fuel demand. The combination of the Fed forecasts and a second call for restrictions could trigger another plunge in crude oil prices. Markets are once again worried that pandemic may be far from over and has brought the rally to a halt, with about half a dozen U.S. states reporting spikes in new infections, leading to less people driving, less demand for gasoline.
Outlook
Price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst to trigger the next major move and looking at the second wave triggers, markets will remain to the downside with WTI trading to the weak sides of levels of $36-35. Total US coronavirus cases topped 2 million, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines. If we get into a situation where we start to take steps back with the coronavirus, the market is going to go down.
