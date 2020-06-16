App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst to trigger the next major move and looking at the second wave triggers, markets will remain to the downside with WTI trading to the weak sides of levels of $36-35.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Crude prices ended the week on lower note, marking its first weekly fall since April as new U.S. coronavirus cases spiked, stoking fears of a second wave of the virus hitting fuel demand. The combination of the Fed forecasts and a second call for restrictions could trigger another plunge in crude oil prices. Markets are once again worried that pandemic may be far from over and has brought the rally to a halt, with about half a dozen U.S. states reporting spikes in new infections, leading to less people driving, less demand for gasoline.


Outlook


Price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst to trigger the next major move and looking at the second wave triggers, markets will remain to the downside with WTI trading to the weak sides of levels of $36-35. Total US coronavirus cases topped 2 million, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines. If we get into a situation where we start to take steps back with the coronavirus, the market is going to go down.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials: CNBG

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials: CNBG

AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs

AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.