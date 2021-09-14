MARKET NEWS

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil price rally got a halt last week after prices fell by 7%, the worst single-day loss since April 2020

September 14, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Crude oil markets breathed a sigh of relief and made a strong recovery the previous week amid slow return of the US oil production and refinery operations as more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region. More than 1Mbpd of U.S. offshore crude production remains shut in after Ida swept through the area nearly two weeks ago. More Louisiana refineries are resuming operations, raising demand for crude oil. The market is now laser focused on the supply situation in the U.S.


Outlook


Investors seem concerned over the speed of the production recovery in the Gulf of Mexico.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:38 pm

