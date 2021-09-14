Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Crude oil markets breathed a sigh of relief and made a strong recovery the previous week amid slow return of the US oil production and refinery operations as more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region. More than 1Mbpd of U.S. offshore crude production remains shut in after Ida swept through the area nearly two weeks ago. More Louisiana refineries are resuming operations, raising demand for crude oil. The market is now laser focused on the supply situation in the U.S.

Outlook

Investors seem concerned over the speed of the production recovery in the Gulf of Mexico.

