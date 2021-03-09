Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

ABB Power Products and Systems India | Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture commenced operations. (Image: Reuters)

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

WTI prices skyrocketed and traded higher for the fourth consecutive session, touching the highest levels in nearly two years after OPEC+ shocked the markets with their decision to keep production cuts largely unchanged in April. It looks like the crude complex price cycle appears to be repeating itself, with OPEC+ opting to continue restricting output rather than respond to falling inventories, rising prices and increasing backwardation. Prices got a further boost on constructive Chinese trade data released over the weekend, along with news that the US$1.9t US stimulus package was passed by the Senate.

Outlook

Looking at the current rally, it seems like the current price rally is unwarranted and begs for a correction, as demand is not predicted to recover substantially until around the third quarter.

