Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, WTI prices skyrocketed and traded higher for the fourth consecutive session, touching the highest levels in nearly two years after OPEC+ shocked the markets with their decision to keep production cuts largely unchanged in April.

March 09, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


WTI prices skyrocketed and traded higher for the fourth consecutive session, touching the highest levels in nearly two years after OPEC+ shocked the markets with their decision to keep production cuts largely unchanged in April. It looks like the crude complex price cycle appears to be repeating itself, with OPEC+ opting to continue restricting output rather than respond to falling inventories, rising prices and increasing backwardation. Prices got a further boost on constructive Chinese trade data released over the weekend, along with news that the US$1.9t US stimulus package was passed by the Senate.


Outlook


Looking at the current rally, it seems like the current price rally is unwarranted and begs for a correction, as demand is not predicted to recover substantially until around the third quarter.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:46 am

