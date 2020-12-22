Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

ABB Power Products and Systems India | Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture commenced operations. (Image: Reuters)

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Oil prices settled up for a seventh straight week, the longest winning streak in 20 months, as bets for economic recovery in 2021 were turbocharged by expectations that a new stimulus relief plan despite surging cases in parts of the US and Europe. Meanwhile, a 3.1 Mbbl drop in US crude inventories this week and the addition of only 500,000 bpd of OPEC+ supply during January was also lending some support to the supply/demand balance. Talks on a relief package have made some headway, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he’s even more optimistic now that an agreement is near. Recent progress in rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine has also buoyed the outlook for consumption.

Outlook

Although optimism is certainly justified as the vaccine has removed uncertainty for the market in the mid-term, the short-term crude demand remains lower with winter fast-approaching and govt. warn of a third wave of cases in the northern hemisphere, while we are still handling the consequences of the second-wave. The upside looks limited and correction looks possible as sentiments have gone farfetched without any fundamental support.

