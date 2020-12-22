MARKET NEWS

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
December 22, 2020 / 03:50 PM IST
ABB Power Products and Systems India | Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture commenced operations. (Image: Reuters)

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil prices settled up for a seventh straight week, the longest winning streak in 20 months, as bets for economic recovery in 2021 were turbocharged by expectations that a new stimulus relief plan despite surging cases in parts of the US and Europe. Meanwhile, a 3.1 Mbbl drop in US crude inventories this week and the addition of only 500,000 bpd of OPEC+ supply during January was also lending some support to the supply/demand balance. Talks on a relief package have made some headway, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he’s even more optimistic now that an agreement is near. Recent progress in rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine has also buoyed the outlook for consumption.



Outlook


Although optimism is certainly justified as the vaccine has removed uncertainty for the market in the mid-term, the short-term crude demand remains lower with winter fast-approaching and govt. warn of a third wave of cases in the northern hemisphere, while we are still handling the consequences of the second-wave. The upside looks limited and correction looks possible as sentiments have gone farfetched without any fundamental support.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal
first published: Dec 22, 2020 03:50 pm

