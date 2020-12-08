Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

ABB Power Products and Systems India | Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture commenced operations. (Image: Reuters)

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Oil prices rose to a nine-month high and are rising for a fifth straight week with support from an OPEC+ deal and hopes for another round of U.S. stimulus. Investors pile into oil after OPEC+ successfully stage-managed a production hike without disturbing the market bull sentiments. The oil market seems to be taking heart from OPEC’s admirable discipline with production in times like this - agreeing to a 1.5 MB hike instead of a 2Mbpd jump initially feared. Vaccine optimism supported the expectations for a healthy demand outlook for 2021 as vaccine makers were working on supplying as many doses as possible before the end of Dec to curb the COVID boosted prices.

Outlook

Crude markets are riding on sentimental boost of vaccine which might bring back the travel and normal life and can lead to recovery in fuel in 2021. e before the end of Dec to curb the COVID boosted prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.