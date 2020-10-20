172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|energy-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-12-5984291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil ended the week on modest gain on signs that demand is slowly picking up despite the new wave of COVID cases which casts a shadow for prices to move higher.

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil ended the week on modest gain on signs that demand is slowly picking up despite the new wave of COVID cases which casts a shadow for prices to move higher. The news of the week that sent price tumbling was as a second wave of the virus in Europe triggered stronger distancing measures. Mobility data suggests that travel has only recovered to 60% of its pre-pandemic levels in Europe, and it’s about to get a new hit as several European countries restrict gatherings again.



However, if OPEC+ shows a strong need for compliance and brings a balance in the market, markets can break levels of WTI $41 and move to levels of $44.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 12:46 pm

