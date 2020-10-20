Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly

Oil ended the week on modest gain on signs that demand is slowly picking up despite the new wave of COVID cases which casts a shadow for prices to move higher. The news of the week that sent price tumbling was as a second wave of the virus in Europe triggered stronger distancing measures. Mobility data suggests that travel has only recovered to 60% of its pre-pandemic levels in Europe, and it’s about to get a new hit as several European countries restrict gatherings again.

Outlook

However, if OPEC+ shows a strong need for compliance and brings a balance in the market, markets can break levels of WTI $41 and move to levels of $44.

