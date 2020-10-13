172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|energy-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-11-5957411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil ended the week on strong note, with a near double digit weekly gains of 10% all thanks to the supply disruptions propping the market back in the green lane after two weeks in the red.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil ended the week on strong note, with a near double digit weekly gains of 10% all thanks to the supply disruptions propping the market back in the green lane after two weeks in the red. Government showed that nearly 92% of oil production facilities and almost 62% of gas output capability in the U.S. Gulf Coast of Mexico had been shut ahead of Hurricane Delta. Lost in all the news was OPEC’s optimism that global oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. OPEC Secretary Barkindo reported that OPEC is going to continue its oil market management and said the worst is over.


Outlook


Crude bull investors need to find a bigger price catalyst in the week ahead to keep up the positive momentum as all the supply disruption are resolved which supported prices for prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal

