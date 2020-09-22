172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|energy-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-10-5870021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energy Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Oil rallied by 10% for the week, ending their downward trajectory that started early September and recorded their biggest weekly gain in three months.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Energy Weekly


Oil rallied by 10% for the week, ending their downward trajectory that started early September and recorded their biggest weekly gain in three months. The main triggers were the OPEC+ meet where Saudi Arabia’s warned OPEC+ cheaters and short-sellers that helped oil prices stage their biggest weekly rally since June accompanied by supply disruptions in the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Sally. Adding on, the announcement by Chinese policymakers that they would aim to replenish commodity inventories in 2021 is a new bullish catalyst.



Outlook


Meanwhile, rising coronavirus infections in Europe raise the specter of a return to tighter restrictions that have crippled consumption.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Energy Weekly #Motilal Oswal

