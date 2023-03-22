 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami surges 8% as board mulls share buyback

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 24, 2023 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The Emami share price surged over 8 percent in the afternoon session on March 22 on the news of the company's board weighing a share buyback.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 24 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Emami said in a BSE filing.

The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing its supply, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

Emami reported a 6.13 percent on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 232.97 crore for the Q3FY23 from Rs 219.52 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal.