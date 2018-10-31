App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:38 AM IST

Emami slips 2% on weak Q2 nos; brokerages cut target price

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 5.9 percent to Rs 189.4 crore and margin contracted 190 bps to 30.2 percent.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Emami fell 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company’s second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit degrew by 16.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 82.7 crore, dented by weak operational growth and tepid revenue growth. Profit in same period last year stood at Rs 98.7 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 628.02 crore compared to Rs 627.93 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 5.9 percent to Rs 189.4 crore and margin contracted 190 bps to 30.2 percent compared to year-ago, dented by higher raw materials (up 32 percent YoY).

Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 500

Axis Capital has retained buy rating on the stock but cut target to Rs 500 from RS 530 per share.

According to Research house the Q2FY19 print was weak and below our estimates on all fronts.

Meanwhile, stock offers reasonable combination of inexpensive valuation and subdued expectations. EPS estimates see a 7-9% cut as we model in Q2 miss and cut in EBITDA margin, it added.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 455

Jefferies has maintained hold rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 455 from Rs 600 per share.

Q2FY19 revenue came in-line while EBITDA and reported net profit is below estimates, said Jefferies.

It remains less convinced of sustainable earnings growth pick-up given margin risk, while it believes company needs new growth drivers as existing core portfolio growth is slowing.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 430

Macquarie has maintained neutral call on the stock with potential upside of 6 percent.

It cut target price to Rs 430 from Rs 590 per share.

The Q2 results were below estimates on lower-than-expected volume, it said.

The firm believes that recovery in key brands is critical for a re-rating. It cut target price to factor in lower earnings and lower valuation multiple.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 490

CLSA has maintained buy rating on Emami and cut target to Rs 490 from Rs 675 per share. It see a potential upside of 21 percent.

There is a weak growth and weak margins in Q2, while management commentary is positive for H2.

It cut EPS on lower revenue and margin estimates but retained buy on relatively cheaper valuations. This is one of the worst-performing stocks due to multiple concerns, it feels.

At 09:16 hrs Emami was quoting at Rs 396.45, down Rs 7.50, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:17 am

