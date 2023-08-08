Emami shares gain on high sales growth in Q1

The company’s summer portfolio was a drag in the April-to-June quarter.

Emami shares were up 1.69 percent at Rs 467.45 at 9.55 am on August 8 after the company reported a 16.7 percent increase year-on-year to Rs 137 crore in net profit in the April-to-June quarter.

Jefferies has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560. “Management’s outlook seems better than the past, partially led by moderation in input cost inflation which would provide headroom to drive up investments,” said Jefferies in a report dated August 7.

The company’s summer portfolio was a drag in the April-to-June quarter. Navratna sales were down 5 percent due to unseasonal rains. However, Dermicool sales were up 9 percent in the same period.

In the non-summer portfolio, BoroPlus and KeshKing sales grew 19 percent and 2 percent respectively. KeshKing sales were impacted due to slowdown in discretionary consumption and a high base of 20 percent growth in Q1FY23, said Emami in in Q1FY24 investor presentation. ​

What management thinks?

Emami’s management remains optimistic of rural demand trends going forward, aided by moderating inflation and a near-normal monsoon. It expects growth for the rest of FY24 on the back of a normal winter season. Emami’s management expects gross margins to recover further and EBITDA margins to increase by 200-250 basis points for FY24.

