Emami share price rises 2% post Q4 earnings: buy, sell or hold?

Emami share price rose over 2 percent in early trade on May 26, a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The company in Q4 posted a net profit of Rs 87.73 crore against Rs 22.75 crore and revenue was up 37.2% at Rs 730.76 crore versus Rs 532.68 crore (YoY).

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the March quarter earnings announcement:

CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 520

The focus is on topline recovery, while near-term margin pressure is expected. We cut FY22 EPS estimates by 5% and keep it unchanged for FY23.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 579

We are cutting FY22/23 EPS estimates by 4.2/4.8% on the back of COVID-led fall in demand in H1 FY22, raw material inflation and increased tax rate (20% from 19%).

We believe that robust growth across healthcare, pain management and Kesh king, the revival of Fair & handsome portfolio and success of new brands can provide upside to our estimates. We estimate 11.4% PAT CAGR over FY21-23E.

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 570

We have reduced our earnings estimates for FY2022 by 6% and marginally by 2% for FY2023 to factor in lower sales for summer products and discretionary products in Q1FY2022. We expect Emami’s revenue and PAT to post a CAGR of 15% and 19%, respectively, over FY2021-FY2023.

At 09:22 hrs, Emami was quoting at Rs 503.60, up Rs 3.85, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 546.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 184.80 on 16 April, 2021 and 12 June, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.92 percent below its 52-week high and 172.51 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.