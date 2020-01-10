App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Paper Mills has a good Q3, share price locked in 10% upper circuit

There were pending buy orders of 26,635 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emami Paper Mills shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit on January 10 on the back of robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's Q3 net profit rose by 224 percent at Rs 18.5 crore against Rs 5.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 7.4 percent at Rs 400.1 crore versus Rs 372.6 crore.

Close

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 37 percent to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore, while margin was up at 16.7 percent versus 13.1 percent, YoY

related news

There were pending buy orders for 26,635 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1152 hrs, Emami Paper Mills was quoting at Rs 89.50, up Rs 8.10, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Emami Paper Mills

