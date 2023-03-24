Emami approves Rs 186-crore buyback plan at Rs 450 a share

The board of directors of Emami Ltd on March 24 approved a plan to buy back shares worth up to Rs 186 crore through the open market route.

The board gave the nod to buy back 41.3 lakh equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a maximum price of Rs 450 apiece, the company told the stock exchanges on March 24. The buyback price of Rs 450 is more than 23 percent higher than the last closing price.

After the announcement, the stock jumped into the green briefly only to slip again. At 12.15 pm, it was quoting at Rs 363 on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.30 percent from the previous close.

An open buyback offer allows a company to acquire shares from the open market over an extended time frame. On the other hand, tender offer buyback means shareholders need to tender a portion or all of their shares within a specified time frame and at a stated price.

Moneycontrol News