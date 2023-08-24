Elevated employee costs to drag margins of IT firms: Jefferies

Higher attrition among mid-level employees results in higher remuneration linked pressures .

Attrition is down, subcontracting costs are being lowered and utilisation is improving but information technology (IT) firms’ employee costs are likely to remain elevated over FY24-25, which is likely to weigh on their margins, global brokerage firm Jefferies has said.

Indian IT services firms’ employee pyramids, the share of employees below 30 years of age, have deteriorated meaningfully in FY23 after a strong improvement in the previous year.

“Demand uncertainty in 2H FY23 already led to a slowdown in hiring and worsening pyramids as IT firms had slowed the back-filing of attrition particularly at junior levels. Within demand slowdown intensifying in FY24, IT pyramids will likely worsen further,” Jefferies analysts said in a report.

The percentage of employees below 30 for TCS, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree has fallen even below FY21 levels, more than offsetting the improvement seen in FY22.

For TCS, the share has fallen from 56 percent in FY21 to 53 percent in FY23. For Tech Mahindra, it declined from 50 percent in FY21 to 48 percent in FY23, and LTIMindtree slipped from 45 percent to 44 percent.

Even though overall attrition levels have declined, they remain high at the mid-level (30-50 years aged employees).

“This is evident from Infosys' 15 percent attrition in FY23 for mid-level employees which is 4-7x times that of the levels seen pre-Covid. This is also evident from mid-level attrition levels being higher/similar to junior-level attrition levels for TechM and LTIM,” it noted.

Usually attrition is significantly lower among mid-level employees compared to junior-level staffers.

Cost pressures

The higher attrition among mid-level employees resulted in higher remuneration linked pressures in FY23.

“TCS has seen an 11-14 percent YoY wage hike for mid-level employees compared to a 5 percent YoY increase in overall median remuneration in FY23. FY23 annual reports reveal similar trends for Infosys and TechM as well,” Jefferies said.

Top IT companies by employee cost

With mid-level attrition still significantly above normal and mid-level wages being 3-4x of junior-level wages, average wage cost is unlikely to subside meaningfully in FY24.

“We believe that employee/delivery costs are unlikely to support margins in FY24/25 even as IT firms look to shore up utilization…We thus expect aggregate employee related costs (employee + subcontracting) to remain at elevated levels of 67 percent of sales and continue to limit margin expansion for our coverage universe,” it added.

Jefferies has a “hold” rating for TCS, HCL Tech and Coforge. However, it has a “buy” recommendation for Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,550, which represents a potential upside of 9 percent from its current level of Rs 1,418.

