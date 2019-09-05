App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elecon Engineering locked at upper circuit on arbitration win

There were pending buy orders of 3,001 shares, with no sellers available.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Elecon Engineering Company were locked at 10 percent upper circuit on September 5 after the company won an arbitration award against BGR Energy Systems.

Arbitral Tribunal has passed the awards in favour of the company aggregating to Rs 37.57 crore plus interest from the date of award till their realization, as per company release.

The tribunal further directed BGR Energy Systems to return the bank guarantees as submitted by the company.

The company had initiated arbitration proceedings before the Arbitral Tribunal at Chennai against BGR Energy Systems for recovery of various dues to the company.

At 0924 hrs, Elecon Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 33.25, up Rs 3, or 9.92 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 09:41 am

