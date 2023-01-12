EKI Energy Services gains on signing pact with Norway-based DNV

EKI Energy Services' share price edged almost two percent higher in the morning trade on January 12 despite weak market conditions after the carbon-credit developing firm announced a collaboration with a Norway-based firm to aid climate transition.

EKI Energy Services Limited announced a tie-up with Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an Oslo- based independent assurance and risk management provider, to foster a climate transition ecosystem with innovation and digitalisation by numerous measures, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Through this collaboration, EKI will extend advisory services to DNV’s assurance customers on their journey towards carbon neutrality and net-zero in addition to GHG inventorisation/ESG and sustainability assurance services," it said.

This collaboration will also enhance EKI's global reach and strengthen its network of global customers. It will also bridge the gap between capital market sustainable finance and carbon finance, by innovative debt financial instrument assurance with DNV's broad experience, deep expertise and global reach as the company is operating in over 100 countries, EKI Energy said.

EKI Energy Services Ltd is a carbon-credit developer and supplier across the globe. It is the first ever company to list a plastic project from India with Verra - a global accreditation standard located in Washington, US.

EKI offers sustainable solutions for climate change and carbon offsets with global standards. At 11.36 am, EKI Energy Services was quoting at Rs 1,243.95, up Rs 21.85, or 1.79 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,243.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,215.

