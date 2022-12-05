EID Parry: Why the prospects are sweet for this stock











Ethanol story intact with enhanced capacity expansion. Massive opportunity in bio-fuel to drive profitability and help in re-rating. Robust fundamentals, strong parentage, and established track record add to confidence

EID Parry India: EID Parry India Q2 profit jumps 20% YoY to Rs 565 crore on healthy top line. Revenue grows 62% but higher input cost dent margin. The sugar company clocked a 20% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 565 crore for quarter ended September FY23 on healthy top line. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 62% to Rs 11,327.6 crore compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA increased by 27.3% to Rs 950 crore but margin fell by 230 bps YoY due to higher input cost.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Market leader with high brand value Well-integrated and diversified operations Higher global, domestic sugar prices and ethanol blending to aid earnings Growth sustainable with shifting regulatory scenario High potential in the emerging green energy space EID Parry (Parry; CMP: Rs 601; Market cap: Rs 10,720 crore), a Murugappa Group company, is the largest integrated player in sugar with interests in the emerging areas of nutraceuticals, distillery, and co-generation. It also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business through Coromandel International Ltd (CIL; 56.37...

