Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry share price gains 3% after Q2 profit rises to Rs 317 crore

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.24 times and was trading with volumes of 23,911 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,241 shares, an increase of 158.76 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
EID Parry (India) share price gained over 3 percent intraday on November 10 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company reported higher profit at Rs 317.8 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 181.6 crore. It reported revenue which rose to Rs 5,836.2 crore from Rs 5,675 crore YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 294.90, up Rs 9.05, or 3.17 percent at 09:40 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 298.75 and an intraday low of Rs 294.45.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII / FPI or Institutions are increasing their shareholding with book value per share improving in the last 2 years.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #EID Parry

