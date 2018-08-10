Eicher Motors up nearly 4% on strong Q1 nos; Macquarie maintains outperform with target Rs 37,000

Shares of Eicher Motors gained nearly 4 percent as company reported strong growth in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company posted a 25.3 percent rise in net profit in the June quarter at Rs 576.18 crore as against Rs 459.62 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew by 14.35 percent to Rs 2,534 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 2,216 crore.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 27,000

Credit Suisse has upgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to neutral from underperform and also raised price target to Rs 27,000 from Rs 26,200 per share.

According to research house, the company's June quarterly results were largely in line with estimates and pretty similar to previous quarter.

The company has reached peak penetration, while growth is going to depend on overall two wheeler demand, it added.

The valuations are now reasonable and stock could react positively in near term to better monthly sales.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 37,000

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating with a price target of Rs 37,000 per share.

The research house believes that despite rise in volume, its market share still low in large states, while June quarter’s operating income was ahead of estimates.

It is expecting company's growth momentum to continue and compounded annual growth rate of 22 percent in net profit over FY18-21.

It believes that Royal Enfield sales volumes and margin improvement to aid growth.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 36,150

CLSA has maintained buy rating on stock, while cut price target to Rs 36,150 from Rs 39,300 per share.

The company’s June quarter operating income was inline, while Royal Enfield margins expand despite commodity price pressures, said CLSA.

The broking house cut FY19-20 EPS by 4 percent factoring in slightly lower margins & financial income.

At 09:42 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 28,350, up Rs 865.75, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil