App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors slips 2% on poor July sales

The company's trucks and buses sales declined 32.4 percent in July 2019 at 4001 units against 5916 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Eicher Motors slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on August 2 after the company reported weak sales in July 2019.

The company has reported 22 percent fall in its Royal Enfield July sales at 54,185 units versus 69,063 units in the same month last year.

However, the export increased 143 percent at 5,003 units against 2,062 units in July 2008.

Close

According to Credit Suisse, Eicher's domestic performance continued to be weak but exports have surprised positively.

related news

The company's trucks and buses sales declined 32.4 percent in July 2019 at 4,001 units against 5,916 units, while its domestic sales fell 28.4 percent at 3,695 units against 5,158 units.

The exports of the company declined 59.6 percent at 306 units against 758 units, while Volvo Truck sales fell 2.1 percent at 47 units.

There was no improvement from recent trends for Royal Enfield, as volume remains sedated, said Citi.

At 0928 hrs, Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 16,310.00, down Rs 251.50, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.