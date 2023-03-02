Eicher Motors shares under pressure despite 21% rise in Feb sales

Eicher Motors

The share price of Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield, remained under pressure in the early trading hours on March 2 despite better sales numbers.

The sales volume of Eicher Motors for February surged 21 percent to 71,544 units over 59,160 units sold a year back.

Models with engine capacity up to 350cc has reported 31 percent jump at 64,810 units versus 49,484 units, but sales of motorcycles with engine capacity over 350cc segment registered a 30 percent on-year decline at 6,734 units against 9,676 units on-year.

On international front, the company sold 7,108 motorcycles against 7,025 motorcycles on-year.

At 9:26am, Eicher Motors traded at Rs 3,111.25, down Rs 27.65, or 0.88 percent, on the BSE.