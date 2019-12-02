App
Stocks
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors share price slips 2% on poor sales data

The company's motorcycles sales fell 8 percent at 60,411 units in November against 65,744 units in the same month in 2018.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Eicher Motors share price slipped 2 percent intraday on December 2 after the company's sales had declined in the month of November.

The company's total VECV (JV between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors) sales for the month of November declined 23.9 percent at 3,594 units against 4,720 units.

The VECV exports were down 36.1 percent at 502 units and domestic sales were down 22.8 percent at 2,948 units YoY.

The company's motorcycles sales fell 8 percent at 60,411 units in November against 65,744 units in the same month in 2018.

However, the company's export surged 195 percent at 2,119 units versus 718 units, YoY.

At 09:58 hrs, Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 22,395.00, down Rs 495.85, or 2.17 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eicher Motors

