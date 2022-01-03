Eicher Motors share price rises nearly 5% on healthy sales data for December

live bse live

Eicher Motors share price rose nearly 5 percent in the early trade on January 3 after the company reported its December monthly sales number.

Eicher Motors' Motorcycles sales jumped 7 percent to 73,739 units in December 2021, against 68,995 units in December 2020.

However, its export rose 144 percent at 8,552 units versus 3,503 units, YoY.

The company's Commercial vehicle segment sales increased by 25.8 percent to 6,154 units during December 2021, against 4,892 units sold in December 2020.

Its total domestic sales were up 27.6 percent at 5192 units versus 4069 units, YoY.

The BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Tube Investments.

At 09:33 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 2,661.55, up Rs 71.60, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,035.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,303.75 on 22 January, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.32 percent below its 52-week high and 15.53 percent above its 52-week low.