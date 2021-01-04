Eicher Motors share price rises 2% after December Royal Enfield sales jump 37% to 68,995 units

Eicher Motors | Total sales increased by 37 percent to 68,995 units of Royal Enfield in December 2020 against 50,416 units in December 2019.

Eicher Motors share price gained over 2 percent intraday on January 4 after the auto company declared its sales numbers for the month of December.

Total Royal Enfield sales jumped 37 percent to 68,995 units in December 2020 as against 50,416 units in December 2019. Sequentially, total motorcycles sales rose 8.17 percent in December 2020 from 63,782 units sold in November 2020.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350 cc jumped 33 percent to 63,580 units, the sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 106 percent to 5,415 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

Exports soared 82 percent to 3,503 units in December 2020 as against 1,927 units in December 2019. Total CV sales jumped 31.8 percent in December 2020 from 3,710 units sold in November 2020. While total domestic sales declined by 7.7 percent to 4,069 units, total exports jumped 23.6percent to 618 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

Eicher Motors' sold 4892 vehicles during December 2020, as against 5042 in December 2019 registering a drop of 3 percent YoY for Eicher Trucks and Buses and Volvo Trucks for the month of December 2020.

The company has sold 4687 Eicher Trucks and Buses in December 2020, as compared to 4910 in December 2019, a drop of 4.5 percent YoY. The domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses stood at 4069 units in December 2020, 7.7 percent lower than 4410 units in December 2019. The exports of Eicher Trucks and Buses increased 23.6 percent YoY to 618 units in December 2020, as compared to 500 units in December 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,593.10, up Rs 50.75, or 2.00 percent at 11:16 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,620.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,581.25.

The scrip witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.53 times and was trading with volumes of 53,514 shares, compared to its five day average of 41,999 shares, an increase of 27.42 percent.